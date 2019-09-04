Lori-Loughlin-Worked-With-Image-Consultant-Before-Court-Appearance





Whatever the future holds for Lori Loughlin, she’s no longer in denial. The Fuller House alum, 55, recently hired an image consultant to help improve her public persona during the college admissions scandal court proceedings. “She realizes the severity of her situation,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Gone are the days of signing autographs and taking selfies with fans before a court appearance. “She spoke to an image consultant who carefully curated her outfit for her most recent court date,” says the source. “And she tried to sneak into the back of the courtroom. There’s real fear there,” says the insider. “She’s taking some responsibility.”

The actress appeared in court on April 15 to plead not guilty alongside her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. A source previously told Us that Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, were offered a plea deal that included a minimum two-year prison stint, but they rejected the prosecutors’ offer.

During that appearance, Loughlin struck the wrong chord in court, body language expert Blanca Cobb exclusively tells Us: “She came across as arrogant. That tight, polite smile was fake.” By August, she was unrecognizable. “The court of public opinion isn’t on her side,” says Cobb, “so she’s trying to make herself invisible.”

For more on the college admissions scandal, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Brody Brown, Jen Heger Marjorie Hernandez and Marc Lupo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!