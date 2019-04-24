Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli “are in communication” weeks after the fallout of the nationwide college admissions scandal, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her,” the source explains. “Olivia loves her mom and dad very much, but is especially close with Lori.”

Us previously revealed that the 19-year-old YouTuber influencer was staying with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in Malibu after her mother and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 to ensure Olivia and her sister, Isabella, would be accepted to the University of Southern California. The former Fuller House star and the fashion designer are facing prison time after pleading not guilty on fraud and money laundering charges.

While Olivia has yet to post on social media or upload a video for her nearly 2 million subscribers, the source reveals that she is “focusing on how to turn this around so she can be famous for the right reasons again.”

