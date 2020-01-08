Desperate times call for desperate measures. Lori Loughlin is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the upcoming trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, for which she faces 60 years in prison. The Fuller House alum has “hired a prison consultant on the advice of one of her lawyers,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Mossimo Giannulli “wasn’t happy” about it, adds the source, but Loughlin, 55, is trying to keep her options open. “Lori wants to be prepared for the worst outcome,” adds the insider, “but she also wants to demonstrate that she’s taking this very, very seriously.”

The actress and her fashion designer husband, 56, face prison for mail fraud, money laundering and bribery. They have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, into the University of Southern California.

For more on the college admission scandal, watch the video above, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Jen Heger