The movie distributor for Louis C.K.’s latest project, I Love You, Daddy, has decided to not go forward with the film’s release. “The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy,” the company said in a statement on Friday, November 10. The movie had been set to launch in select theaters starting November 17.

The news comes after comedians Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner, Rebecca Corry and another anonymous woman came forward in an exposé by The New York Times published on Thursday, November 9, and accused the writer and producer of sexual misconduct The women detailed several incidents in which he allegedly masturbated in front of them or while they were on the phone with him, and Corry shared an incident in which she allegedly turned down the comedian’s offer to masturbate in front of her.

The New York premiere of the film scheduled for Thursday was canceled at the last minute. A source told Us Weekly that executives were informed that the NYT piece would be published and decided to not go forward with the event. The Orchard said in an email to The Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the event was pulled “due to unexpected circumstances.” It was noted in the NYT that a character in I Love You, Daddy pretends to masturbate at length in front of other people.

HBO announced on Thursday that it would also no longer be working with C.K. following the allegations. “Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the Night of Too Many Stars America Unites for Autism Programs, which will be presented live on HBO on November 18,” a spokesperson for the network told Us Weekly in a statement. “In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past project from its On Demand services.”

Celebrities and comedians have spoken out about the allegations as well. Stephen Colbert addressed C.K. canceling his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday. The late-night host, who once worked with the producer on the Dana Carvey Show, was covering the allegations against politician Roy Moore after The Washing Post reported that a woman claims Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14. Colbert then said, “Also, for those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news. Then I have some really bad news.”

Colbert added: “Louis canceled his appearance here tonight because The New York Times broke this story today: Five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. When reached for comment, Jesus said, ‘La-la-la-la-la. I don’t want to hear about it, I was a big fan!’”

Producer Judd Apatow also addressed the allegations on Twitter: “When you disrespect and sexually harass young, vulnerable people you become a dream killer.”

C.K. is among other men in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual harassment this past month, including Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal, James Toback and Jeremy Piven.

Us Weekly has reached out to Louis C.K. for comment.

