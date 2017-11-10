Louis C.K. was set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, November 9, to promote his upcoming movie, I Love You, Daddy. However, he canceled his appearance, as well as the New York premiere following The New York Times‘ bombshell report: five women came forward to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct, launching an investigation.

“For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news,” Stephen Colbert said during his opening monologue. “Then I have some really bad news.”

“Louis canceled his appearance here tonight because The New York Times broke this story today: Five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct,” the host, 53, continued. “When reached for comment, Jesus said, ‘La la la la la, I don’t want to hear about it, I was a big fan.’ Now, these are disturbing allegations, and it’s just the latest in an avalanche of allegations against powerful and prominent men: Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, Kevin Spacey. And a lot of men look at this misbehavior, and they feel, ‘There’s nothing I can do.’”

C.K. and Colbert have been friends for years, but it appears that the 50-year-old Baskets star won’t have much to promote following the scandal. His film I Love You, Daddy was set to be released by indie distributor The Orchard on November 17. The company announced on Friday, November 10, that it “will not be moving forward with the release,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is about a 17-year-old girl (played by Chloe Grace Moretz) falling in love with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich). C.K. plays a TV writer and Moretz’s father, and his dialogue includes multiple jokes about rape.

“We’re depicting oxygen-rich people who live in these beautiful apartments and offices saying whatever they want,” he explained in an interview with THR in September. “Folks say s—t to each other. You can’t think about the audience when you’re making the thing. If you do, you’re not giving them something that came out of your gut. You’ll be making something that you’re like, ‘Is this OK for you?'”

