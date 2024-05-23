Louisville PD Is Not Dropping Charges Against Scottie Scheffler

Charges against pro golfer Scottie Scheffler have not been dropped following his arrest on the morning of the PGA Championship.

“We have to respect the legal process and that’s what we are going to do,” Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said during a Thursday, May 23, press conference. “We’re going to let that play out. We want to move forward [and] Mr. Scheffler has made it clear that he wants to move forward and I know that everyone else involved at LMPD wants to move forward.”

Greenberg added, “LMPD needs to be focused on reducing the amount of violent crime in our city, reducing the amount of gun violence, protecting and keeping people safe [and] that is what they do every day. That is what they’ve done since last Friday when they were working with the detail out at Valhalla and on Shelbyville Road and that’s what they will continue to do.”

According to Greenberg, law enforcement officials will “respect the legal process” moving forward.

“I’m very hopeful that on June 3rd, the next step in the legal process, that all parties involved are in a position to move forward,” the mayor concluded.

An attorney for Scheffler, 27, meanwhile, insisted that they plan to diligently fight the allegations.

“Scottie Scheffler didn’t do anything wrong. We’re not interested in settling the case. We will either try it or it’ll be dismissed. It’s very simple,” the golfer’s attorney, Steve Romines, told CNN in a Thursday statement. “All the evidence that continues to come out just continues to support what Scottie said all along, this was a chaotic situation and a miscommunication and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Us Weekly confirmed on May 17 that Scheffler had been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police earlier that day ahead of round 2 of the PGA Championship. Scheffler had allegedly continued driving on the Valhalla Golf Club parking lot despite a police officer’s request to stop. The streets had been temporarily closed after a fatal car accident at 5 a.m.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals at the Kentucky police station. He was ultimately released and made it to the PGA for his tee time.

Afterward, Scheffler was still trying to process the incident, which he called a “misunderstanding.”

“I feel like my head is still spinning. I can’t really explain what happened this morning,” he said in a press conference last week. “I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me. That was part of my warmup. I was just sitting there waiting and I started going through my warmup, I felt like there was a chance I may be able to still come out here and play.”

He continued, “I was never angry. I was just in shock, and I think my body was just — I was shaking the whole time. I was shaking for like an hour. It was definitely a new feeling for me.”

An arraignment was initially scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, but has since been postponed until next month.