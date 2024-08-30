Love Island UK alum Molly-Mae Hague is turning to fans following her split from Tommy Fury, but she doesn’t “ever plan” on spilling all the tea.

The 25-year-old shared her post-breakup perspective in a new YouTube vlog uploaded Thursday, August 29. “I feel like a lot of you will have probably clicked onto this video because you want me to sit down and talk about everything that’s gone on [in] the last couple of weeks … and explain what’s been happening,” she said. “But to be honest with you, that was never something that was ever going to happen.”

She continued, “The last two weeks have been very, very real and it’s real life, and it’s something that we’ve been going through as privately as we can, but obviously not privately whatsoever.”

Hague explained that “that last thing” she’d want is to “fuel” more drama and speculation regarding her personal life by sharing the details of her breakup. “It’s just not my coping mechanism,” she added. “My coping mechanism for the last couple of weeks is talking to the people that I love and [who] are so close to me and that have been so incredible through this time.”

The reality star noted that she wants to keep “pushing forward,” saying, “I don’t really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks. It’s just not something that I feel comfortable with.”

Though she acknowledged that fans will “want to know what’s going on,” Hague also emphasized, “This is real life. It is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt. … It’s very sad and it’s very deep.”

Hague reminded her followers that she’s not the only one involved in the situation. “I’m an oversharer in some aspects of my life, but other things I do think it’s important to just deal with privately,” she said. “Also out of respect to Tommy as well, because it’s just not nice and I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has really been a lot. … For me, the best way to deal with this is just to move forward.”

Hague announced her split from Fury, 25, on August 14 after five years together. “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. … I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

The former couple met during season 5 of Love Island UK in 2019, finishing the reality series in second place. Hague announced her pregnancy in September 2022, giving birth to the pair’s daughter, Bambi, the following January.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all,” Hague told her fans earlier this month. “Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right.”

Fury addressed the duo’s split in a statement of his own on August 14, saying he was “heartbroken” by the breakup. He later denied being unfaithful after cheating rumors ran rampant online.

“Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers,” a spokesperson told the U.K.’s Mirror on August 16.

Amid the speculation, a woman named Milla Corfixen initially denied kissing Fury, but she later came forward with claims that the twosome did lock lips.

“I didn’t even know who he was,” she alleged via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 25, per the Mirror. Corfixen insisted that “nothing else happened” between her and Fury and claimed she “never would have kissed him back” if she’d “known” about his relationship with Hague.

Fury has not yet addressed Corfixen’s claims, but Us Weekly previously reached out to his rep for comment.