Love Island USA season 5 stars Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo have broken up.

“Since you guys have been on this journey with me, it feels only right to let you know that me and Kenzo are no longer together,” Carmen, 23, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, July 18. “Ultimately, we want different things & are headed down different paths.”

Carmen set her social media statement to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” a Grammy-winning anthem about being strong after a breakup.

Carmen and Kenzo, 27, met during season 5 of Love Island USA, which aired on Peacock last summer. They left the Fiji villa as an official couple, often sharing loved-up tributes on social media.

“You’re truly one of a kind and not only the best boyfriend to me, but also the best friend to every person you meet,” Carmen wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “I didn’t know it was possible for someone to be so loving, so kind, so compassionate, so funny, so cool, so calm and so collected all at once until I met you. I truly think you’re the greatest person in this whole world and am so lucky and grateful every day that you’ve come into my life.”

Carmen’s romance with Kenzo might not have panned out as hoped, but she is excited about her next steps.

“I sincerely appreciate all your love & support during this time,” she concluded on Thursday. “I am so excited to bring you guys along on this new chapter in my life.”

Kenzo, for his part, shared that he has “nothing but love” for his former partner.

“As many of you may know by now, me and Carmen did break up and we’re still gonna remain friends,” he said in a Thursday Instagram Story video while sitting in his car after a gym session. “We have nothing but love for each other, we care about each other but at the end of the day we had different lifestyles, different goals [and] we wanted different things.”

He added, “You know, as much as we tried to make it work, at the end, I think this is the best option for both of us. I just wanted to thank you guys for all the support you gave us and it’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. I wish her nothing but the best. I’m always gonna be rooting for her.”

Kenzo captioned his post, “All love. Thank you for your support. Los Amo.”