Luann-de-Lesseps-Confirms-She-Is-Dating-Her-Agent-Rich-Super-Again

It’s official! Luann de Lesseps confirmed that she is giving her romance with her talent agent, Rich Super, a second chance.

“We are dating. Yes, I can tell you we are dating,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, told TMZ on Wednesday, October 23. “Listen, when there’s a connection, there’s a connection. He’s my agent and, you know, we’re just killing it on our cabaret tour and we’re having the best time. He’s the best. He’s the best agent in Hollywood. I’m a very lucky girl.”

De Lesseps explained that her relationship with Super works because he “has the same passion” as her.

“He’s got my touring schedule on point, and I’m loving it,” she said. “I’m having the best time.”

That said, the Bravo personality admitted that “it’s always difficult to work and have a love affair” with the same person. “But at the same time, it’s all good,” she added.

The couple sparked rumors that they were back together after Life & Style reported that they were spotted getting cozy at the Greek restaurant Nerai in New York City on October 1 and again on October 16.

Furthermore, Michelle Collins teased on her SiriusXM show earlier this month that “Luann’s boyfriend was in town.” The comedian, 38, said she recently had an adjoining hotel room with the pair at a casino before joking, “As much as I love her, I just didn’t want to hear Luann having sex.”

De Lesseps and Super previously had a brief fling in the summer of 2018.

“Luann and Rich started hooking up after she got back from rehab [in July],” a source told Us at the time, referencing the reality star’s battle with alcohol abuse. “It wasn’t a serious relationship; they were just having fun. He didn’t break up with her, he is still her agent, and the two both decided to stop hooking up and keep things professional.”

The cabaret star was previously married to Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, and they share daughter Victoria and son Noel. She was later wed to Thomas D’Agostino Jr. from 2016 to 2017.