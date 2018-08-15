The Countess and the agent are keeping things strictly professional. Luann de Lesseps and Richard Super are not seeing each other romantically anymore, a source close to The Real Housewives of New York City star exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Luann and Rich started hooking up after she got back from rehab, it wasn’t a serious relationship, they were just having fun,” the source explains. “He didn’t break up with her, he is still her agent and the two both decided to stop hooking up and keep things professional.”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 12 that the 53-year-old starting seeing her agent. A source told Us at the time that their relationship was “not serious, light and fun.” Days later, de Lesseps checked into rehab for the second time for her struggle with alcohol abuse.

According to the first source, the Bravo star “needed time to get better” after her second stint in treatment and “didn’t want to fall into a relationship right away.”

“They were just having fun,” the source adds, noting that “Luann has been up and down emotionally, but is staying strong because she loves performing so much and wants to continue her Cabaret show for a long time.”

De Lesseps, who returned to her #CountessAndFriends Cabaret show three weeks after treatment, spoke out on Tuesday, August 14, about her second stay in rehab and finding out her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their two children had filed a lawsuit against her for breach of their divorce deal.

“First of all I found out about this whole story with the ex-Count — that I was getting sued — in the press. So that was devastating. I felt betrayed. I felt so hurt by that because I really just wanted to move on,” de Lesseps told host Megyn Kelly. “I was devastated, so I lost it. I had a girlfriend with me, and she goes, ‘I love making watermelon martinis.’ I said, ‘I’m in.’ … I had two or three of those. Then I had I think two bottles of rosé by myself, and then probably a six-pack of beer or something.”

De Lesseps concluded: “I can’t have one drink. I was still dancing in my kitchen with a bikini on and a Panama hat.”

