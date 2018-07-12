Tom, who? Luann de Lesseps is dating her agent, Richard Super, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of New York City star “is having a lot of fun,” the source exclusively tells Us. “It’s not serious yet. It’s light and fun.”

Super marks De Lesseps’ first relationship since her seven-month-long marriage to Tom D’Agostino ended. The twosome, who tied the knot in Palm Beach on New Years Eve 2017 after a few months of dating, called it quits in August.

Four months after the split, de Lesseps returned to Palm Beach and was arrested in the early hours of December 24. Us Weekly confirmed in January that the reality TV reality has been charged with one felony — resisting an officer with violence — and two misdemeanors, trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication. De Lesseps blamed her divorce from D’Agostino for her behavior.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” the former Countess said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

During the Wednesday, July 11, episode of RHONY, de Lesseps admitted that she was not ready to date after the women invited her to a speed dating event.

“What am I doing? I mean the last place I want to be is here right now,” de Lesseps confessed during the episode.

After her arrest, de Lesseps checked into rehab. She recently celebrated six months of sobriety on July 2 alongside her first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, and their two kids, Victoria and Noel.

“Greatest reunion ever! Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count,” she captioned a photo with her ex husband of 16 years. “Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

