Luann de Lesseps Recalls Losing Her Virginity to Older Man at Prom

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps took a trip down memory lane — recalling the time she lost her virginity — in a new interview

“We had sex in the car, which is so prom,” Luann, 59, told Bustle on Wednesday, June 5. “Jim was older than me. He was in his early 20s, but very handsome and sweet. I thought he was the perfect guy to lose my virginity to because he was good natured. So that was a great experience, actually. Then it just went on from there: the love affair with boys.

In the wide-ranging interview, which Us Weekly has the first look at, Luann responded to Danielle Olivera’s accusation that she and Joe Bradley hooked up, revealed whether she’d consider taking part in The Traitors and dished on hormone replacement therapy.

“I love men and I love sex, so that’s never been my problem… I do a small dose of estrogen. We’ve got to keep the hormones intact, you know?” she said. “I mean, whatever it takes to keep your libido going.”

Luann also opened up about her current dating life — and gave a few tips to those who are looking to dip their toe into the dating pool.

“The home goods section of Bed, Bath & Beyond is a good hang,” she said. “Lots of guys buying toasters and s–t because they’re getting divorced. Also, if you can get invited to an embassy party that’s always good because there are a lot of men there, and they’re foreigners … I’m living my best cougar life right now.”

For women who are struggling with a “sex regression,” Luann also gave a tidbit of advice. “Well, get a good vibrator,” she said. “Live in the moment and live it like it’s your last day. That way you’re not going to be afraid to go up to the guy and say, ‘Hello.’ Don’t be afraid to ask him, ‘Come for a drink in my neighborhood. I have a place for happy hour.’ … Getting dressed for yourself is important, too. Like, I have to have matching underwear. Because the more in love you are with yourself, the easier it is to get people.”

As for whether she would dabble in polyamory, Luann noted that it’s not for her — but said there’s “nothing wrong with it.”

“I think somebody’s always going to get hurt in that situation,” she said. “Now, I’ve had many opportunities to be in partouzes and things like that in Europe [Editor’s note: partouzes is the French word for orgies]. But for me, sex and lovemaking is very personal, so it’s never been my thing to be polyamorous.”

Luann was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009. The exes share daughter Victoria, 29, and son Noel, 27. She later married Tom D’Agostino Jr. in 2016, but the twosome split the following year.

In April, Luann exclusively told Us that she’s “been dating more.” She added, “I had kind of a dry spell I have to say. And things have kind of turned around.”