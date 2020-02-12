A nightmare of a trip! Lucy Hale almost decided to break up with an old boyfriend during an awkward time — while the pair were on vacation together.

“I almost broke up on one [vacation],” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island Red Carpet Event at AMC Century City in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 11. “Almost went through a big breakup. I’ve got some equally bad and equally good ones.”

Hale added that the trip gave her clarity on her relationship and helped her decide that she “wanted to definitely break up with him.”

The Dude actress has been previously linked to David Henrie from 2007 to 2009, Chris Zylka in 2012, Graham Rogers in 2013, Anthony Kalabretta from 2015 to 2017 and Riley Smith in 2018.

The Fantasy Island actress got candid about how her mindset on dating has evolved over the years in Cosmopolitan‘s March cover story.

“When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” she recalled. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

She continued, “I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s–t. Now, I’m like, ‘You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud.’”

The Katy Keane star shared that her type of guy has “musical talent,” which led her to attempt to match with John Mayer on a“so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named app.”

“John Mayer is on there,” Hale told the publication. “And I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me.”

Hale shared her 2020 New Year’s resolutions via Instagram in December 2019, which included being open to love. She clarified her comments in an interview with Us later that month, saying that she’s not looking to jump into a relationship with just anyone.

“I’m always open to finding love, you know? Where is it? Where is he? We’ll find him,” Hale explained. “I think what I meant by that is so often, we settle. And I think it’s, like, the year of not settling for things that aren’t beneficial for us.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus