



New year, new love? Lucy Hale is open to romance in 2020, but she is not going to settle while looking for it.

The Pretty Little Liars alum is all set to cohost Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, but before she rings in the new year, she is reflecting on her goals for 2020, which she wrote about on Instagram in December.

“To accept what we deserve. That’s deep of me,” Hale, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, December 30, in New York City, when thinking back to her Instagram thoughts on 2020.

When it comes to the love part, the Tennessee native is ready for romance, but she’s not going to pick just any person.

“I’m always open to finding love, you know? Where is it? Where is he? We’ll find him,” she told Us on Monday. “I think what I meant by that is so often, we settle. And I think it’s like the year of not settling for things that aren’t beneficial for us.”

Hale has previously dated actors Riley Smith, Chris Zylka and Graham Rogers.

Another thing Hale is not going to let go come the new decade is coffee, which she enjoys with Southern Butter Pecan creamer. “I’m not settling for bad coffee,” she explained. “No more bad coffee.”

As for her goals and dreams for the next five years, the Life Sentence alum has a few ideas for where she’ll be headed. “Five years from now? Oh my gosh. I just want more dogs,” Hale told Us. “I want more animals.”

Career wise, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 actress hopes that her upcoming CW series is still going strong. “I love the TV show I’m on right now, Katy Keene,” she said. “I hope we can do that for a while. I don’t know.”

Hale added: “I’m kind of content and happy. If I can just keep on keeping on. I hope I’m still here. That would be fun. If I don’t screw it up this year.”

The Katy Keene star opened up about her goals for the next year on social media on December 21.

“Dear 2020- less plastic-more healthy boundaries-accepting love we DO deserve-dismissing thoughts/people/habits that don’t serve us-more water (!!!)-ok more coffee too-new leaders who radiate goodness and positive change-less online bullying-more cowbell- and lots of peace love and kindness,” she wrote at the time. “Oh and may my brows stay bold. Love, Lucy.”

In 2018, Hale was the host of the New Orleans festivities for the annual NYE countdown, but now she is ringing in the new year with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. Ciara will be heading up the West Coast celebrations once again, while Billy Porter will be taking over the New Orleans’ countdown for the first time.

Tune in to see Seacrest and Hale cohost the 48th annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Tuesday, December 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.