



Lucy Hale is more than just a pretty face! The Pretty Little Liars alum rose to fame on the popular teen drama and quickly found a place in the hearts of her fans. And now, the 30-year-old actress is sharing what she’s learned during her successful Hollywood career.

“No matter what industry you’re in, you can’t win them all,” Hale told CNBC when learning her short-lived show, Life Sentence, got canceled. “It’s so easy to look at the glass half empty, and so for me, it was just taking what were the life lessons I learned from that show, and how I grew as an actor and taking that, and moving forward. It only bettered me as a person, like absolutely no regrets.”

5 reasons why Hale is Us' woman crush!

1. She’s an Advocate for Animals

Hale adores her Maltipoo, Elvis, so she helps other pups too by raising money for the ASPCA. She tells Us, “They’re so pure and innocent [and] they don’t always get a voice.”

2. She’s a Renaissance Woman

At 15, the Katy Keene star moved to L.A. to pursue a musical career, but she snagged TV roles instead. She never gave up on singing, though: In 2014, she released the country album Road Between, and she tells Us that starring on Broadway “would be a dream.”

3. She Knows Her Worth

The singer has a heart design tattooed on her arm as “a symbol of self-love.” She also tells Us she keeps rose quartz in her purse because it’s “for self-love and love in general.”

4. She’s Outspoken About Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Hale may have put the “pretty” in Pretty Little Liars, but she wants fans to know that what they see on TV isn’t real. “It’s important for young girls to realize we have fake eyelashes on; some of us have extensions; we have good lighting. It’s the same thing as Photoshop!” she’s said.

5. She Sees the Silver Lining

Last year, the Truth or Dare star landed the lead on the TV show Life Sentence, but it was canceled after one season. Rather than dwell on her disappointment, Hale told CNBC, “It was really humbling to be like, ‘Oh, any of this could go away at any second.’ But it also reminded me of how much I love what I do because I was so upset over it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

