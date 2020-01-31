Lucy Hale Once Tried to Match With John Mayer on a Dating App

Swiping right? Lucy Hale confessed that she once attempted to match with John Mayer on a “so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named” dating app.

“John Mayer is on there,” the Katy Keane star, 30, told Cosmopolitan in its March 2020 issue. “And I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me.”

While discussing Mayer’s notorious dating reputation among the A-list crowd, Hale said: “I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care.” She continued to open up about her dating life, specifically detailing how she’s come to enjoy being single.

“When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” she told the magazine. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

She continued, “I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s–t. Now, I’m like, ‘You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud.’”

Hale also revealed that she loves using her intrauterine device (IUD), noting that she doesn’t “want kids for a while.”

Over the years, the Pretty Little Liars alum has been linked to David Henrie from 2007 to 2009, Chris Zylka in 2012, Graham Rogers in 2013, Anthony Kalabretta from 2015 to 2017 and Riley Smith in 2018, to name a few. The 42-year-old “New Light” crooner, for his part, has dated several high-profile women including Jessica Simpson from 2006 to 2007, Jennifer Aniston on-and-off from 2008 to 2009, Taylor Swift in 2009 and 2010 and Katy Perry from 2012 to 2014.

Mayer opened up about his experience with dating apps in a New York Times profile from 2017, where he noted that he was using an exclusive service for celebrities and creatives. “It’s just [a] lot of chatter,” he admitted. “We all talk to the same people. There are very few people actually meeting up.”

In July 2019, the Grammy winner joked about his bachelor status when a fan asked how he’s “still single” on one of his Instagram photos. In response, the “Why Georgia” singer wrote: “Google me.”