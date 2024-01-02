Luke Bryan‘s birthday tribute to wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan included plenty of love and humor.

“Happy Birthday @linabryan3. I love you too [SIC] the moon and back. Thank god yo butt was born,” Luke, 47, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 31, alongside a photo of him and Caroline, 44, smiling in bathing suits as fireworks went off behind them.

In the comments section, fans poked fun at the country singer’s unique message. “Using this caption in the future,” a social media user replied. Another follower praised Caroline writing, “You got yourself a good one there! Happy birthday sweetie pie.”

Luke and Caroline started dating in college, but called it quits during his senior year.

“She was three years younger than me in college,” Luke told the Huffington Post in March 2012 about what caused the split. “I was about done with school when we met. So I kinda went off and did my thing in Nashville and she finished up her college experience and it kinda allowed us to both go get our feet a little firmer on the ground.”

Luke and Caroline got back together in 2004 and tied the knot two years later. They went on to welcome two sons, Thomas, 15, and Tatum, 13. In 2014, they took in Luke’s nephews Jordan, Kris and Til, following the death of his brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire. (Their mother Kelly died in 2007.)

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline told Robin Roberts on the “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan” ABC special later that year. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about, you know, should we take this on? We just did it.”

Over the years, Luke and Caroline have used their social media accounts to show their love for each other. Most recently, she celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on December 8, 2023. “Pretty impressive how we’ve managed to tolerate each other for so long!!! I love you! ❤️ @lukebryan,” she penned alongside a video of the couple set to “Stuck With You” by Huey Lewis & The News.

A year prior, Luke took to the app for their anniversary. “Happy 16th anniversary love,” he wrote in December 2022 alongside a silly photo of the twosome. “It is so amazing sharing this life with you. Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way. I’ve loved you since the second I saw you. It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together. I love you too [SIC] the moon and back and here’s to 100 more. Love you.”

In response, Caroline commented “love you” with a heart emoji.

Luke previously told Entertainment Tonight that he had plans to “slow down a few things” to spend more time with his loved ones after not balancing work and family “well” in 2023. “I’m like [to my wife], ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something,’” he noted in June. “I’m not really balancing it that well this year.”