Classic mix-up! Luke Bryan had the best reaction to being confused for one of his fellow country stars during a local news broadcast.

The “Rain Is a Good Thing” singer, 43, shared a freeze frame of his TV screen on Monday, April 3, after having joined a number of his country colleagues for the ACM Presents: Our Country broadcast the night before. While playing a clip of Bryan’s in-home performance of “Most People Are Good,” the morning news show had Blake Shelton‘s name on the bottom third of the screen.

“I gotta work harder,” the American Idol judge teased in the caption of his lighthearted Instagram post.

On Sunday, April 2, the Academy of Country Music aired a series of performances recorded from the homes of some of the genre’s biggest stars in place of its annual ACM Awards, which were postponed until September due to the current global outbreak of COVID-19. After all-star acoustic performances from Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, a handful of musicians teamed up to pay tribute to late country legend Kenny Rogers, who passed away in March at the age of 81.

“Every artist on this program tonight was a friend and a fan,” host Gayle King explained before Lionel Richie, Brad Paisley and more led a touching segment dedicated to Rogers.

“We love you Kenny. Thank you so much for all your musical contributions. I love you, buddy,” Bryan said after putting his spin on Rogers’ 1979 tune “Coward of the County.”

Rogers’ family confirmed that the “We’ve Got Tonight” singer died of natural causes on March 20. Nearly five years earlier, the Grammy winner announced that he would be stepping back from the spotlight after decades of making hits.

“My life is about my wife and my 11-year-old twin boys right now. There are a lot of things I want to do together with them to create some special memories,” Rogers wrote on his website after announcing his retirement on the Today show in September 2015. “I don’t have a bucket list of my own … I have a bucket list of things I want to do with them.”