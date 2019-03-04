There’s no doubt Luke Perry was loved. Fans flooded Twitter with emotional tributes on Monday, March 4, after news broke that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died at age 52 following a massive stroke.

“I AM HEARTBROKEN. As someone who’s been a fan since 90210 through now on Riverdale, this is beyond heartbreaking. #LukePerry is an icon. Sending love to him, his children, and their whole family,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “I was introduced to Luke Perry via the 1996 Incredible Hulk animated series as the voice for Rick Jones and as himself in an episode of Johnny Bravo before learning about his time in Beverly Hills 90210. I send my condolences to his friends and family.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, February 27, that Perry was taken to the hospital after he suffered a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home. TMZ reported earlier on Monday that the actor died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, days after the medical emergency.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” his rep told Us in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

The Riverdale actor is survived by his son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18, whom he shared with ex-wife Rachel Sharp. The two were married from 1993 to 2003.

Scroll down to see more heartfelt tributes from fans.

So sad to hear about Luke Perry. Rest In Peace sir. — Kevin Lauer (@KevinLauer) March 4, 2019

Sorry to hear of Luke Perry passing. He was a super nice guy in Hollywood. Always humble when it wasn’t cool to be #LukePerry #8seconds #BeverlyHills90210 #aloha #rip #riplukeperry — Hanakoa Hawaii (@Hanakoa_Hawaii) March 4, 2019

I'm in shock. Luke Perry was my first real celebrity crush. This is just…😢#RIPLukePerry — Bricknite (@bricknite) March 4, 2019

Omg noooo.

Luke Perry❤️

Thank you for blessing us with your talent and your spirit. — JAY (@xojaylene) March 4, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Luke Perry. 52yrs old. Wow. Condolences to his family. Time is so precious. RIP Luke. — Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) March 4, 2019

You were a lovely person and we were lucky to watch you act 💕 rest well Luke Perry. https://t.co/SEinIoZxyF — Madeline 🌸 (@meemow4) March 4, 2019

The smoothest Dylan McKay line from 90210 is still “You know the best place to get a good nights sleep is my house.” RIP Luke Perry

You will be greatly missed. — RiotGrl🥀 (@ErinLea7) March 4, 2019

As a geek and as a kid I always will remember Luke Perry as the voice of Rick Jones on the 90s Hulk cartoon. He definitely lent an air of coolness to the show. He will be missed. #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/4Xp2zZsi6o — Marc (@BadBoxArtMarc) March 4, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!