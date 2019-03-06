“Love them as much as you can.” Two years before his untimely death, Luke Perry stopped by the Us Weekly studio to chat about Riverdale, Dylan McKay and his children.

“It’s hard to tell people how to raise their kids and I’m certainly no authority on raising children, but love them as much as you can and talk to them as much as you can,” Perry told Us in March 2017. “Make time for them.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared son Jack, now 20, and daughter Sophie, now 18, with his ex-wife, Minnie Sharp. The 52-year-old actor died on Monday, March 4, days after he had a massive stroke. While discussing fatherhood during his 2017 visit, Perry admitted to Us that he wouldn’t have wanted his daughter dating his iconic ‘90s character.

“I know that brother, I know what he’s up to,” Perry quipped about Dylan, who he portrayed on the 1990s FOX drama for seasons 1-6, 8 and 9. “But having said that, I know he was a man of character. I think he was a man of character, so she could do worse, but it wouldn’t be my first pick.”

