Mac Miller was looking ahead to promote his new music at the time of his death. The rapper was scheduled to film a video on Friday, September 7 — the same day he died at age 26 from an apparent drug overdose.

“Gone too soon. So much talent. But most importantly, Malcolm you were an amazing person and friend,” actor Ben Baller wrote on Instagram Friday alongside two videos of Miller. “I am still in shock. Actually I still don’t believe it. I was with you 2 days ago. We were supposed to shoot your new music video today. You were an angel bro. I love you and I’ll miss you homie. Shalom. Rest In Peace Mac.”

The musician was also set to head out on a tour for his new album, Swimming, on October 27.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly on Friday that the “Self Care” rapper was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities responded to his San Fernando Valley area home just before noon.

Miller’s family released a statement to TMZ following his death: “Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

The MC was open about his inner struggles throughout his career — even in his final interview, which was published the day before his passing. “There’s pressure [being famous],” he told Vulture. “A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived. And that creates pressure.”

He continued: “I feel like the public perception of me varies on who you ask. But there’s a bit of a freedom in knowing that people are going to think all types of s–t, no matter what. It actually makes me less stressed about how my actions are perceived. It’s out of my control. I mean, to a degree … I could control it. I could live this squeaky clean life and everything. I could try to control the media. But I’ve been finding freedom in just living and letting people say whatever the f–k they want.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!