Airing their dirty laundry. Mackenzie McKee claimed that she found out her husband, Josh McKee, was cheating on her with her cousin after her mom Angie Douthit’s death.

“I made the random decision to pull joshes [sic] call and text logs. To find out that one week after my mom died ’when he started leaving and changing his behavior’ to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her on these night [sic] he was ‘fishing’ until 3 am,” the Teen Mom OG star, 25, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. “Obviously another affair. So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin.”

She added: “What all went on? idk my family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her.”

Mackenzie alleged that Josh, 27, “was there for” her after her mother’s death in December 2019 following a battle with cancer, but things changed two weeks later. “All of the sudden I was a freak for crying and being depressed. I would lay in bed and wonder why I was so crazy because thats [sic] what he made me feel like,” she recalled. “And then life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fishing all night. Again, I wondered ‘what is wrong with me, I need him here to hold me together’ but just gave him grace and knew he didn’t know how to handle it.”

The reality star noted that she’s “in utter shock” but is “now opening my eyes to what a horrible man” Josh is. “He has been a lie,” she claimed. “And how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions.”

Mackenzie concluded by asking for support. “People have tried to tell me for year [sic] Josh doesn’t love me and I just made excuses for him,” she admitted. “But today is the day I walk away. Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my kids, I always wanted my family to work so they dont [sic] have to live in two different houses. I was 100% committed to josh and so much I dont [sic] understand.”

The Teen Mom 3 alum previously announced her split from Josh in August 2019 after she suspected infidelity on his part. However, he denied her allegations at the time. The twosome were back together by October 2019, as he proposed again on her birthday.

Mackenzie and Josh wed in August 2013 and are parents of Gannon, 8, Jaxie, 6, and Broncs, 3.