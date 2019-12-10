



Saying goodbye to Angie Douthit. One day after losing her mother, Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram to say goodbye and compliment the many things her mom had achieved.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she one [sic]. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact,” the reality star, 25, wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her mom running on Tuesday, December 10. “Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with ‘it’s not me, it’s God.’ Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit?”

The Teen Mom OG star continued, pointing out all the positive things her mother did for others amid her battle with cancer. “She always said ‘it’s easy, we were put on earth to share Gods love.’ And boy did she. 700 daily post for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak, she simply trusted That God would speak through her,” the former 16 & Pregnant star wrote. “Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you.”

She ended her post with, “You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”

Douthit died on Monday, December 9, the family revealed on her Instagram account on Tuesday. She was 50.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

In January 2018, Douthit was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer. However, her cancer began to spread over the year. In September 2019, she opened up about her health during the Teen Mom OG reunion special.

“I’m unique from what my doctors tell me,” Douthit told Dr. Drew. “I have non-small cell carcinoma in my lungs, which is lung cancer. Stage 4. I also have small cell carcinoma in my lungs, and that doesn’t happen. No one gets both kinds of lung cancer. A non smoker, a marathon runner, it’s just blowing everyone’s mind. … I have 10 tumors in my brain. I have a tumor the size of an orange in my right lung that was wrapped around my windpipe. There are so many tiny tumors in my lungs, I stopped counting on 40 on this side and just gave up on that side. It’s in my bones, it’s in my liver, it’s all over.”