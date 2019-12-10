



Mackenzie McKee ’s mother, Angie Douthit, died on Monday, December 9, after battling cancer for multiple years.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” read a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 10. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

The message continued, “In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will. But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind. We know many people around the world read these posts so drop your city and country name in the comments so we can see where you are!”

McKee first opened up about her mother’s brain cancer diagnosis in January 2018, posting on Twitter that doctors had found three masses on her brain and multiple blood clots.

A few weeks later, the former Teen Mom 3 star called her mother “the healthiest person I know,” noting that she eats organic, doesn’t smoke and doesn’t drink. “She runs marathons and works out two to three times a day. This does not run in our family,” the Teen Mom OG star told Us at the time.

“I am so sad. I can barely breathe. I can not lose her. She did ask that I blog her whole journey and make a documentary in case something does happen we will always have that. I know God will use her to speak to others.”

Over the last year, her mother’s cancer spread. During the Teen Mom OG reunion on September 2 Douthit opened up more about the specifics of her illness. “I’m unique from what my doctors tell me,” she told Dr. Drew. “I have non-small cell carcinoma in my lungs, which is lung cancer. Stage 4. I also have small cell carcinoma in my lungs, and that doesn’t happen. No one gets both kinds of lung cancer. A non smoker, a marathon runner, it’s just blowing everyone’s mind.”

She continued: “I have 10 tumors in my brain. I have a tumor the size of an orange in my right lung that was wrapped around my windpipe. There are so many tiny tumors in my lungs, I stopped counting on 40 on this side and just gave up on that side. It’s in my bones, it’s in my liver, it’s all over.”

In August, Douthit had to go off chemo due to low blood counts.

“Her spirits are amazing, but we know that it’s incurable and she will never get better. It’s [about] how long can we keep it here without it getting worse, if that makes sense,” the 16 & Pregnant alum told Us in July, shortly after the reunion was taped. “Sometimes, she’s just such a hard-headed person that sometimes I wonder, ‘Is she just smiling without knowing she’s in pain?’ She would never dare tell us she’s in pain or not feeling good. That’s just who she is.”