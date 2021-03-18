Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, testified against his father during the exes’ lengthy custody battle.

“Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

Jolie, 45, filed new court documents on Friday, March 12, that accused Pitt, 57, of domestic violence. The papers state that the actress and their children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of the claims against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Us confirmed in November 2016 that Pitt was cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after being investigated for alleged child abuse. The organization interviewed the Ocean’s Eleven actor, Jolie and their six children at the time after an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox on the family’s private plane.

“The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services cleared him of any child abuse allegations almost immediately,” the insider tells Us. “The case remained open out of an abundance of caution because the department took the matter seriously, and in the almost two years of monitored visitation, there was not one instance that caused any alarm bells to go off.”

Earlier this week, a source close to Pitt classified Jolie’s new filing as an attempt to get back at him: “Over the past four-and-a-half years, there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

The Maleficent star filed for divorce from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The pair were declared legally single in April 2019, but their divorce proceedings are ongoing.

Us reported in July 2020 that Pitt and Maddox still do not see each other. “That relationship continues to be nonexistent,” a source revealed at the time, adding that the Fight Club star does not speak to Pax either.

Another insider told Us in October 2019 that Pitt considers his falling out with Maddox to be a “tremendous loss.” However, his son “hasn’t been receptive.”