Madelyn Cline is remaining tight-lipped about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, but she did offer some insight into their short-lived romance.

When asked what it was like to be with someone whose dating life the internet is invested in, Cline, 26, told Nylon, “The jokes write themselves.”

In the cover story, published on Monday, September 30, Cline confirmed that she and Davidson, 30, split earlier this year.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2023 that Cline and Davidson were dating. A source shared at the time that the Outer Banks star and the comedian had grown “close fairly quickly” and “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible since they “assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”

“[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the insider said. “But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

The source added that the twosome had a lot in common, noting, “Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way.”

Months later, a separate insider told Us that the pair’s relationship was “going really well,” but they were “trying their best to keep a low-key romance” after both dating “people in the public eye before.” This time around, Cline and Davidson were hoping to “maintain more privacy.”

Prior to her romance with Davidson, Cline dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes from 2020 to 2021. (Stokes has since moved on with country singer Kelsea Ballerini.) Davidson, for his part, has been linked to stars including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

After dating Stokes, Cline shared the valuable lesson she learned about dating in the public eye.

“I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business,” she told Cosmopolitan in February. “And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides — there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”