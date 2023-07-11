Madison LeCroy scored an invite to the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere — and she snagged a selfie with Ethan Hunt himself.

The Southern Charm star, 32, attended the Monday, July 10, event in New York City, wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline and high leg slit. “Mission accomplished,” LeCroy joked via Instagram, sharing several photos from the premiere.

Her last snap, however, held the most interest for her fans and followers. At some point during the evening, LeCroy managed to take a selfie with Tom Cruise, who has led the Mission: Impossible franchise since 1996.

“Tom Cruise looks like he got a picture with YOU,” quipped one Instagram user. Summer House star Hannah Berner, meanwhile, summed up the situation by writing, “Holy moly,” while Scheana Shay‘s comment was simply a string of flame emojis.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on Wednesday, July 12. Its stars have been busy on the premiere circuit, making appearances around the world in London, Sydney and more international cities.

During a recent interview promoting the film, Cruise’s friends and colleagues fielded questions about the beloved action star, 61, who reprises his role as super spy Ethan Hunt for the seventh time. Director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that he once asked Cruise to share the “weirdest story” he’d ever heard about himself — and Cruise was well prepared with an answer.

McQuarrie, 54, said that Cruise told him the strangest rumor he’d heard is that people “were not allowed to look [Cruise] in the eye” on set. According to McQuarrie and Dead Reckoning star Simon Pegg, the eye contact rumor is pure fiction.

“I’ve been able to hack my way through all the bizarre mythology that surrounds him,” Pegg, 53, told the Times of London in an article published on Sunday, July 9. “On one side he’s Tom Cruise — this enigmatic film star everyone wants to know about. And on the other he’s just a guy. I like being normal with him.”

Pegg went on to say that his costar “took us go-karting and zip-lining” during downtime while filming Dead Reckoning. “My relationship with him is just very simple and amiable,” Pegg added. “It’s always been a very easy relationship. I think you realize, when you meet the person rather than the thicket of mythology that’s built up around them, it’s a different experience. I mean, he loves [the fame] and he really relishes it, it’s all he knows. It energizes him and spurs him on.”