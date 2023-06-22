The Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One press tour is heating up Europe.

After rolling out a red carpet in Italy earlier this month, the cast of the franchise’s latest installment turned heads at the film’s London debut on Thursday, June 22. Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and more cast members commanded attention in fierce fashion statements.

Cruise, 60, looked as dapper as ever in a three-piece black suit paired with dark dress shoes. Kirby, 35, for her part, was ravishing in a black velvet gown that was designed with an exposed bra — a trend taking over Hollywood and favored by Scarlett Johansson, Sydney Sweeney, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more.

Kirby paired the garment with dangling earrings and wore her blonde tressed in loose waves. Atwell, 41, stood out too, donning a balloon garb by Ashi Studio. The garb, which debuted in the label’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection, was equipped with a textured bodice and a billowing skirt that protruded at the waist.

Ferguson, 39, meanwhile, was a vision in a corset creation by Vivienne Westwood. The ivory number was equipped with a dazzling wrap skirt and pearl-adorned straps. Ferguson’s decision to sport the design was especially fitting considering Westwood — who died in December 2022 — was from the U.K.

Pom Klementieff — who also stars in the project — looked timeless in a black mini dress by Prada that was finished with a cascading bow. The 37-year-old Canada native added height to her ensemble with a pair of rhinestone-adorned platform heels by the Italian fashion house.

Other noteworthy looks came from Rebecca Romijn and Simon Pegg. Romijn, 50, opted for a figure-flattering cowl neck frock as Pegg, 53, was sharp in a floral suit.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One follows Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team as they work to track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. The War of the Worlds star has portrayed Ethan since the first film, which premiered in 1996.

Cruise praised the upcoming release —which hits theaters on July 12 — in a Tuesday, June 20, interview with Collider, gushing: “I think when you look at this movie, it really defines what I think about cinema and why because you look at this kind of cast, you look at a brilliant ensemble cast, and this kind of story is very engrossing.”

