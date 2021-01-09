Nothing to hide! Madison Prewett‘s Bachelor journey didn’t end with marriage, but she came away with some telling secrets about how the long-running reality show operates behind-the-scenes.

“I may or may not be able to answer that question,” the 24-year-old Alabama native laughed in an all-new episode of Us Weekly‘s “Bachelor Confessions” when asked whether contestants are told not to eat the dinners on their one-on-one dates. “Let’s just say, you’re good before you ever start the date.”

Prewett appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired in early 2020, and was close to securing the 29-year-old pilot’s final rose. However, she voluntarily exited the show before Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, from whom he split soon after filming wrapped. The California native later reunited with Prewett briefly, but their romance fizzled out in March 2020, two days after the live season 24 finale aired.

Prewett’s rocky relationship with the Bachelorette alum wasn’t the only challenging part about trying to find love on national TV. For the Auburn University alum, donning sophisticated cocktail attire each day was a little out of the ordinary.

“I do not wear high heels. I don’t know if you know this about me, but I’m a sneaker girl,” she told Us. “For me, one of the biggest challenges was wearing heels all the time … and having to stand for that long [at rose ceremonies]. That is just not something that comes easily or [is] comfortable for me, so I would say that was honestly the hardest part.”

Though the footwear wasn’t her favorite, Prewett kept all of her dresses and jumpsuits in her closet when her time on the Bachelor came to an end. “Jumpsuits were my thing, I love a good jumpsuit,” she told Us.

The former basketball star had “never watched” the show before deciding to shoot her shot with Weber, so wasn’t entirely sure what to expect when she arrived at the iconic Bachelor mansion. Watching her journey back, however, proved that it didn’t go as smoothly as she’d thought.

“When you’re right there in the moment, you don’t really pick up on [embarrassing] things. It’s just happening so fast,” she joked. “Then you go back and watch and you’re like, ‘Oh, that was not cute. That was not good, that outfit was not it.’ … It was more embarrassing being on the side of watching it through rather than in the moment.”