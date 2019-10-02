



Celebs were out and about this week, from Maggie Gyllenhaal stunning in gold at the opening night of the 57th New York Film Festival, to Lenny Kravitz enjoying dinner at Norah in West Hollywood, to Demi Moore discussing her memoir, Inside Out, at Live Talks Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the opening night of the 57th New York Film Festival hosted by Campari in NYC.

— Rebel Wilson celebrated the opening of coveted female members club The AllBright West Hollywood located in the heart of Melrose Place.

— Dorinda Medley shot her Saratoga Living’s Best of Saratoga cover in Saratoga Springs, New York.

— Billboard released a trailer with Josh Groban and Downtown Abbey’s Allen Leech for their new online content series, Quizzed.

Celebrity Foodies

— Josh Murray celebrated his friends’s birthday at Sake Rok in Las Vegas.

— Lenny Kravitz enjoyed the cast iron cornbread at Norah in West Hollywood.

— Avril Lavigne put on a show-stopping performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 for her Head Above Water tour and sang music from her latest album as well as fan favorites like “Complicated,” “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er Boi.”

— Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich enjoyed a double date at sbe’s Katsuya in Brentwood, California.

— Luke Milton of Training Mate hosted a workout at the Morning of Mindfulness, Movement and Nutrition with Swisse Wellness event at Lombardi House in L.A.

— Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and JAJA Tequila hosted a party to celebrate their partnership and launch of JAJA Tequila’s new Añejo at Paul’s Baby Grand in NYC.

— Ladurée’s Elisabeth Holder Raberin and Pierre Antoine Raberin hosted an exclusive luncheon at Ladurée Beverly Hills to celebrate new plant-based dishes created in partnership with chef Matthew Kenney.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Olivia Palermo attended The Peninsula Hotels Art in Resonance experiential exhibition at The Peninsula Paris in France.

— Demi Moore discussed her memoir, Inside Out, with Amanda de Cadenet at Live Talks Los Angeles at Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

— So You Think You Can Dance’s Nigel Lythgoe attended the Habititat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Builders Ball presented by City National Bank at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

— Nick Viall hung out at the rooftop bar of the Williamsburg Hotel during a recent visit to NYC.

— Skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth attended the opening night of Netflix’s The Politician with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lang.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Hailey Baldwin rocked a Naked Wardrobe crop top with a white suit in South Carolina after celebrating her wedding to Justin Bieber.

— YouTuber and activist Rebecca Zamolo celebrated the launch of #ZamFam lip gloss in collaboration with IGXO Cosmetics with an intimate brunch at Osteria Cal Mare at the Beverly Center in L.A.

— Actor, comedian, writer and podcaster Rob Riggle will host the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, November 3 at The Beverly Hilton in L.A. The ceremony will honor award-worthy films, preview films and talent for the upcoming year and acknowledge artists in the categories of Cinematography, Visual Effects, Film Composing, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, Sound and Makeup and Hairstyling.

