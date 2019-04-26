Elisa Johnson is proud of the skin she’s in. Nearly five months after escaping a home invasion, Magic Johnson’s 24-year-old daughter snapped a selfie that revealed the scars she sustained in the incident.

“As women we tend to be very hard on ourselves,” Elisa wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. “Months ago, I escaped from a home invasion and in the process I was left with intense scaring on my stomach. Until now I’ve been so afraid to show these scars, and incredibly insecure about the way I look.”

However, the model realized over time that “these scars are a part of my journey, and tell the story of who I am.” She added, “I love my body, and I am proud to be in the place I am today. #selfhealing.”

In the photo, Elisa stands in front of a mirror at home in a black sports bra with her stomach on full display. A series of long, thin, visible scars stretch across her abdomen.

Several of the Instagram star’s close friends and family members flooded the comments section of her post with messages of support.

Singer Justine Skye wrote, “Thank you for continuously sharing your journey and the message of self love. I really admire that about you you look amazing.” Model Winnie Harlow echoed, “They’re beautiful and you’re beautiful.”

Elisa’s mother, Cookie Johnson, commented with a series of kiss-face emojis, while her brother EJ Johnson simply wrote, “Preach.”

Elisa and a group of her friends were staying at an Airbnb in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley in early December when two armed men stormed inside and held them at gunpoint. TMZ reported at the time that Elisa fled through a back door and ran down the street to safety as the men reportedly stole $30,000 to $40,000 worth of items. Elisa later wrote on her Instagram Stories, “God is so good.”

