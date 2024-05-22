Diddy’s former makeup artist Mylah Morales claims she “witnessed” some of the abuse Cassie experienced during her relationship with the rapper.

Morales told Extra in an interview on Tuesday, May 21, that she was privy to an alleged incident between the stars that took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel over a decade ago.

“All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, ‘Where the f–k is she?’ and I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, ‘I just woke up from a slumber,’ and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just s–t,” she said.

The makeup artist said that she didn’t see what happened in the bedroom, but heard some commotion.

“She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye,” Morales said of Cassie’s appearance when she eventually saw the singer after the alleged incident. “And all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn’t bring her to the hospital. We didn’t know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?”

Morales added that she and others “were always scared of Puff. He’s a powerful person and we don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out.”

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for both Diddy and Cassie for comment on Morales’ claims.

Diddy, 54, issued an apology on Sunday, May 19, two days after CNN published security camera footage that shows him assaulting his then-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said in a video posted on Instagram. “I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

“I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” he added.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that another woman, model Crystal McKinney, has filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2003.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.