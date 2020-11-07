Malin Akerman: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

Since her rise to fame in the early aughts, Malin Akerman has been in numerous films. And while you might recognize her best for all of her famous roles like those in 27 Dresses and The Proposal, there’s still so much you don’t know about her. The actress, 42, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 things about herself — including what her first Hollywood audition was, who the famous hunk she modeled with was before they both made it big and her biggest dreams. Read on to learn more about Friendsgiving star.

1. I used to compete nationally in figure skating for 10 years.

2. My parents always said you have to empty your pockets in order to fill them again. (It has to do with generosity.)

3. I have toe thumbs.

4. Right before I got The Comeback, I was considering going back to Canada to finish my degree in psychology.

5. I am a bit color blind when it comes to black, gray and dark blue.

6. My first audition in Hollywood was for The Hot Chick, but Rachel McAdams got [the role].

7. Rachel and I had worked together prior to that in Canada on Shotgun Love Dolls.

8. I have four tattoos. The one on my left arm is for my son [Sebastian, 7, with ex Roberto Zincone] and my husband [Jack Donnelly].

9. My mom was on the Swedish version of Survivor at 70 years old! She’s a true Viking!

10. I once pretended to be Catholic so that I could get into my then-boyfriend’s high school. I didn’t want him hanging around all those girls in uniform without me!

11. I have a dog but secretly want an owl. My husband won’t let me get one.

12. When I moved to L.A., I did a photoshoot for Abercrombie & Fitch with a then-18-year-old Jamie Dornan.

13. I love listening to podcasts about cold crime cases.

14. The only time I ever tried taking a sleeping pill was on a plane. I woke up on the floor with a flight attendant holding my legs up and calling for an oxygen mask!

15. I’m a certified youth and child development coach.

16. I am so obsessed with Nutella that I cannot have it in the house.

17. One of my favorite movies is Like Water for Chocolate.

18. When I was 6, I broke my arm jumping off an old cannon because someone called me a chicken.

19. I want to retire in Africa.

20. My dream is to go to space. I’m a giant space nerd.

21. When we wrapped [2009’s] Watchmen, we played paintball with the whole cast and crew.

22. I have been stung by bees and wasps 12 times.

23. I have a motorcycle license.

24. I love planning birthday parties for others — especially surprises!

25. When I first started dating Jack, I dared him to strip for me and my girlfriends poolside because he claimed he had worked as a Chippendales dancer for a summer in England — and he did! That’s when I knew I was going to marry him.

Friendsgiving is out in select theaters and available on demand and digital.