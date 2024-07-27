Married professional athletes Mallory Swanson and Dansby Swanson are each other’s biggest fans.

Mallory is a forward on the Chicago Red Stars soccer team, who landed a place on the U.S. Women’s squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Dansby, meanwhile, plays shortstop for the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

“[Mallory is] obviously my human,” Dansby told Stadium during a March 2023 interview. “She’s my best friend, my wife. I love everything about her. She brings so much good out in me.”

He continued at the time, “She just brings such a level of comfort being around her, and so, being able to be around each other and bring those kinds of things out of one another is going to be so often.”

The Swansons have been together since 2017, getting married in 2022. Keep scrolling for their complete relationship timeline:

December 2017

The pair were introduced by Dansby’s former Atlanta Braves teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Mallory’s sister Brianna. Exactly one year later, Mallory took their romance Instagram official and captioned a December 2018 pic of the pair with a black heart emoji.

November 2021

Mallory has long been proud of Dansby’s career, attending his MLB games when she can.

“This man right here. He inspires me every day. Yeah he’s a great baseball player but if anyone knows him he’s an even better person,” she wrote via Instagram in November. “He helps me live out my faith in Jesus. God’s plan for him hasn’t been easy. The game of baseball has driven him crazy at times but the one thing that he always goes back to is Our Savior.”

She added, “It’s the faith and trust in God during trials in a season that most people don’t see. It’s becoming the man that God made him to be. And finally, it’s him giving all the glory to God.”

December 2021

Dansby proposed one month later.

“Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon 💍,” he wrote via Instagram, sharing pics from the moment he got down on one knee.

December 2022

Dansby and Mallory tied the knot one year later in Georgia.

April 2024

Several months before Mallory traveled to Paris for her Olympic debut, Dansby shared a sweet birthday tribute on social media.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife!!! You’re one of a kind. A beautiful person,” he gushed in April. “A kind soul. Loving in every way. A heck of an Uno competitor. And someone I thank God for every single day. I love you so so much.”