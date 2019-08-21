Celebrity Sightings

Mandy Moore and Isla Fisher Stunned in Polka Dot Dresses in Beverly Hills

Mandy Moore and isla Fisher attend the Rothy’s Conscious Cocktails event at a private residence on August 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rothy's

Celebs were out and about this week, from Mandy Moore and Isla Fisher stunning in Farm Rio polka dot dresses, to Brandon Thomas Lee and Kathryn Newton enjoying a date night at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago Beverly Hills restaurant, to Dascha Polanco getting in a quick workout. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

Mandy Moore and Isla Fischer were all smiles while wearing polka dot Farm Rio dresses and Rothy’s shoes at the Rothy’s Conscious Cocktails event in Beverly Hills.

2 Chainz visited Beverly Hills concierge doctor Dr. Ehsan Ali for a checkup.

Steve Gold and Nick Barrotta enjoyed drinks at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, New York, after attending Northwell Health’s first annual Summer Hamptons Event.

French Montana Romain Maurice

French Montana celebrated his Haute Living cover by Hublot at Papi Steak in Miami.

DaBaby and DJ Clue hosted Chase B’s weekly party, Weekday Warriors, at Up&Down in NYC.

Dascha Polanco worked out on the DB Method Machine founded by Erika Rayman.

21 Savage Courtesy of Tequila Avión

21 Savage celebrated his partnership with Tequila Avión with Cam Kirk following his sold-out concert in Atlanta.

Bella Thorne and new beau Benjamin Mascolo dined at TAO Los Angeles with a large group of friends.

Zedd attended the launch of Columbia Sportswear’s SH/FT Collection at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

Ron White showcased new material for a surprised crowd at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade.

Zedd Columbia Sportswear

Brandon Thomas Lee and Kathryn Newton enjoyed dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago Beverly Hills.

