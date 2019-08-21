Celebs were out and about this week, from Mandy Moore and Isla Fisher stunning in Farm Rio polka dot dresses, to Brandon Thomas Lee and Kathryn Newton enjoying a date night at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago Beverly Hills restaurant, to Dascha Polanco getting in a quick workout. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!
— Mandy Moore and Isla Fischer were all smiles while wearing polka dot Farm Rio dresses and Rothy’s shoes at the Rothy’s Conscious Cocktails event in Beverly Hills.
— 2 Chainz visited Beverly Hills concierge doctor Dr. Ehsan Ali for a checkup.
— Steve Gold and Nick Barrotta enjoyed drinks at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, New York, after attending Northwell Health’s first annual Summer Hamptons Event.
— French Montana celebrated his Haute Living cover by Hublot at Papi Steak in Miami.
— DaBaby and DJ Clue hosted Chase B’s weekly party, Weekday Warriors, at Up&Down in NYC.
— Dascha Polanco worked out on the DB Method Machine founded by Erika Rayman.
— 21 Savage celebrated his partnership with Tequila Avión with Cam Kirk following his sold-out concert in Atlanta.
— Bella Thorne and new beau Benjamin Mascolo dined at TAO Los Angeles with a large group of friends.
— Zedd attended the launch of Columbia Sportswear’s SH/FT Collection at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.
— Ron White showcased new material for a surprised crowd at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade.
— Brandon Thomas Lee and Kathryn Newton enjoyed dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago Beverly Hills.
