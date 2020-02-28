Opening up. Mandy Moore admitted that she came close to leaving the Hollywood world behind while she was going through her rocky split from Ryan Adams.

The This Is Us star, 35, spoke candidly about the impact of her allegedly abusive relationship with the Grammy nominee, 45, during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, airing on March 1. While the last few years have seen Moore scoring praise for her role on the hit NBC series and making a triumphant return to music, her perspective wasn’t so bright in 2015.

“I just felt like I was at a point in my life where I was the most comfortable making myself the least priority, and I made myself as small as possible in order to make someone else comfortable,” the A Walk to Remember actress told correspondent Luke Burbank about her former marriage.

When she filed for divorce in 2015, Moore was nearly ready to give up her career entirely. “I had done four failed TV pilots. So, I was kind of at the point where I was like, ‘Maybe this acting thing is done for me.’ Like, ‘Maybe I need to hang it up and go back to Florida, go to school, go try my hand at something else.'”

The Golden Globe nominee previously shared a powerful story about her toxic relationship with Adams, which eventually inspired other women to come forward with their own claims about the singer.

“Music was a point of control for him,” Moore said in a February 2019 exposé published in the New York Times. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument.’ … His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time.”

While Adams told Us Weekly at the time that he was “not a perfect man,” he denied the “upsettingly inaccurate” allegations and said he felt “misrepresented” by Moore’s brave story.

Reflecting on her past relationship, the Princess Diaries star told CBS Sunday Morning that the emotional abuse she experienced “really destroyed” her relationship with music and her “sense of self.” Now, however, Moore is happily remarried to Dawes’ singer Taylor Goldsmith, whom she called “the right person” shortly before the pair tied the knot in November 2018.