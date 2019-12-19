Marc Anthony’s $7 Million Yacht Catches Fire and Capsizes in Miami





Trouble on the seas. Marc Anthony’s $7 million yacht capsized after a fire started at the vessel in Watson Island, Miami, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Everyone is safe,” a rep for the 51-year-old singer told Us on Thursday, December 19. “Marc was not on board.”

Miami Fire Rescue units reported to the 120-foot yacht around 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 18.

“Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets,” the Miami Fire Rescue team said in a statement via Twitter. “Fire was under control within two hours and no other boats were damaged.”

Ata Bayrakrtar, a family member of the marina’s owners, told Miami’s ABC news affiliate that the situation was “sad.”

“For us, as the marina and for the boat themselves, firstly, it’s important for people’s lives, but obviously then for the boat and for everyone’s safety, so right now, everything is under control,” Bayrakrtar explained.

While Anthony was not on board at the time of the fire, he has been spotted on the boat over the years. Back in April, The New York Post’s Page Six spotted the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer partying on the yacht with several models.

Hours before his boat caught on fire, Anthony announced new June 2020 tour dates in Spain via Instagram.

Anthony made headlines earlier this year after he attended his son Max’s school concert with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. (Lopez and Anthony, who split in 2014 after a decade of marriage, share 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.)

“Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” the former New York Yankees star wrote alongside a video of himself sitting in between the former couple singing along to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” in May via Instagram.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March after two years of dating.