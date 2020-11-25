Celebs are keeping busy this week, from Mariah Carey, Kevin Bacon and Kelly Ripa appearing on Heroes of New York, to Joey Fatone celebrating a ’90s throwback Friendsgiving, to DJ Cassidy announcing his third Pass The Mic airing on BET. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Mariah Carey, Kelly Ripa, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Mariska Hargitay, Tina Fey and many more will appear on Robin Hood and iHeartRadio’s Heroes of New York — a celebration of New York City’s resiliency and generosity in times of desperate need — airing Tuesday, December 1.

— Zac Brown Band premiered their first-ever broadcast performance of their latest single, “The Man Who Loves You The Most,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The remote-performance took place at Camp Southern Ground — Zac Brown’s nonprofit passion project established to support Veterans, their families and their transition to life after service.

— DJ Cassidy announced his third Pass The Mic installation, which will air following BET’s The Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 29 on BET at 10 p.m. ET.

— Amanda Shires and her husband, Jason Isbell, released a deeply intimate and personal song, “The Problem,” to coincide with International Safe Abortion Day. All proceeds will benefit the Yellowhammer Fund, an abortion fund and reproductive justice organization in Alabama.

— Joey Fatone, Aisha Tyler, Carson Kressley and Boyz II Men appeared on YouTube for a live ’90s throwback Friendsgiving, hosted by Paul Zahn, on Tuesday, November 24.

— Marcus Lemonis and Alex Rodriguez surprised small business restaurant Sanguich in Miami with $20,000 for the launch of the “Plating Change” program in partnership with Grubhub.

— Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed for a photo shoot in Cult Gaia’s Tallulah earring as part of their Breast Cancer Awareness Capsule.

— TikTok star Loren Grey starred in the Jordache 1970s inspired campaign to promote their FW20 collection.

— Winnie Harlow stepped out in L.A. wearing her SOREL Lennox Lace white boots.

— Drag Queen Violet Chachki starred in the celebrity favorite streetwear label Boys Lie for its November campaign “The Boys Lie Family.”

— Teresa Giudice snacked on Punch’d Energy’s green bean coffee gummies before heading out in New Jersey.

— Chicago Bears player Alex Brown hosted a virtual launch for RSVP Gallery, a conceptual retail experience with Modelo featuring clothes that embody the fighting spirit of Chicago’s sports culture.