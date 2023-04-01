A woman of many talents! Legendary performer Marie Osmond exclusively revealed some fun facts about herself to Us Weekly that even some of her biggest fans might not know.

The “Paper Roses” singer, 63, told Us one of her hidden talents: the ability to drink a 32-oz bottle of water faster than anyone else she knows. Osmond has been candid about her health journey over the years and began partnering with Nutrisystem in 2007 to achieve her weight loss goals.

“I’ve stayed at my goal forever,” the Utah native exclusively told Us earlier this year while discussing Nutrisystem’s Complete 55 plan for individuals over the age of 55. “I have fluctuated five pounds here and there, but what I found is that when I hit [age] 55, it was a little tougher.”

The Donny & Marie alum, who has been a long-time spokesperson for the diet brand, revealed that the plan helped her while navigating menopause.

“Immediately, boom, the weight came off,” she told Us. “It’s the hormones, it’s the foods, it’s the proteins you use and you just feel good. That’s the most important thing, and they teach you how to do it, so they don’t leave you abandoned.”

Scroll down to learn more about Osmond:

1. I have many secret talents: I can drink a 32-oz bottle of water faster than anyone. I sew, knit and make quilts. I can sing classical opera.

2. My favorite live show was the first time I performed “Paper Roses” at Madison Square Garden. I was barely 13.

3. My No. 1 beauty trick is dermatologist-grade Retin-A. Start using it by the time you’re 40 and be seriously consistent by 50.

4. I had Elvis’ number, but my mom wouldn’t let me call him.

5. I have many shoes I love, and I love them all equally.

6. My go-to delivery order is a bean and cheese burrito and, once in a while, taquito.

7. Growing up, I loved Loretta Lynn because she wrote songs, had a career, raised her children and was truly a complete woman.

8. I like watching sports. I probably could have been a good tennis player, but I was never somewhere long enough to get good at anything.

9. One place I’m dying to go to is Jerusalem — and I’m going in May!

10. Sculpting was my hobby. I designed dolls for 25 years and ended up turning that into a successful business.

11. My favorite modern-day pop artist is Ed Sheeran.

12. My favorite movie is The Notebook. I love a great romantic movie.

13. My first car was a Chevy Chevette that had no carpet. [My brother] Donny [Osmond] and I did a commercial, and I got a blue one, and he got a green one.

14. Paul McCartney once knocked on my door in London to get my autograph for his daughter.

15. My most embarrassing on-set moment was fainting on Dancing With the Stars [in 2007]. I don’t even remember it.

16. Sunday has always been a sacred day of rest for me.

17. My favorite book is the Bible.

18. The kindest celebrity I ever met was my dear friend Olivia Newton-John.

19. My favorite duet to perform is “Meet Me in Montana.”

20. My favorite gift is my engagement ring from when my husband, [Steve Craig], asked me to marry him the second time.

21. My alternate profession would maybe be a makeup artist or [something] in the fashion industry.

22. Kurt Russell was my childhood crush. He used to come over and hang out with my brothers. I’d just sit there and think, “He’s so handsome.”

23. I’ve taken a few of my name tags from doors as keepsakes from sets.

24. A common misconception about me is that I’m naive. You can’t be in this business for six decades and be naive.

25. I don’t watch reality TV. I’d rather live in my own reality!