Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Marie Osmond filming new commercials with Publishers Clearing House, to Ireland Baldwin showing off her bikini body in Malibu, to LeBron James celebrating the Lakers making it to the championship with wine. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Marie Osmond filmed new commercials with the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol in Salt Lake City, Utah.

— Dunkin’ announced its latest partnership with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio where her go-to coffee order, a Dunkin’ Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl, will be named on Dunkin’s menu nationwide as “The Charli” for a limited time.

— Winnie Harlow celebrated the last days of summer with the limited-time only CÎROC Summer Watermelon in Orlando, Florida.

— Stephanie Shepard kicked off her birthday weekend with a socially-distanced evening with CBD brand Wild By Nature where guests made DIY charcuterie boards via a virtual Zoom tutorial with holistic nutritionist Shauna Fausili as a nod to Wild By Nature’s natural ingredients.

— Christie Brinkley and daughter Alexa Ray Joel sipped on Brinkley’s Bellissima prosecco at a Hamptons drive-in premiere.

— LeBron James celebrated the Lakers making it to the championship with tasty wine from Argaux’s Blind Tasting Kit.

— Poo~Pourri, the popular before-you-go toilet spray loved by Jonathan Van Ness, Busy Philipps and Wells Adams, partnered with non-partisan organization When We All Vote to help close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting.

— Amazon Studios debuted a new music video for “Turnables,” an original song and music video from Janelle Monae in tandem with their #ALLINFORVOTING bipartisan campaign to inspire viewership for the film All In: The Fight for Democracy, streaming on Prime Video on Friday, September 18.

— 50 Cent celebrated the premiere of his new series Power Book II: Ghost at Jill Rappaport’s Last Buck Ranch in Water Mill, New York.

— Gabby Barrett earned her first CMA nominations for Single of the Year and New Artist of the Year, with her debut single “I Hope” becoming the most-streamed country song of 2020.

— Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira celebrated the HBO Max and WarnerMax drive-in event for Unpregnant in L.A. Prior to the event, VIP guests received an iconic Road Trip Kit featuring an HBO Max-branded instant Polaroid, custom-made vintage T-shirts, road trip snack essentials, a Planned Parenthood Safe Sex Kit, friendship bracelets and more. In support of the events HBO Max will make donations to Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Rock The Vote.

— Patrick Schwarzenegger urged his Instagram followers to support the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Not suicide. Not today. campaign to raise awareness for suicide prevention in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day.

— Ireland Baldwin showed off her figure in a hot pink zebra print bikini by PrettyLittleThing while hanging out at the beach in Malibu.

— Little House Confections, the olive oil cake beloved by the likes of the Kardashians, Shay Mitchell, Addison Rae, Chrissy Teigen and more, is now available at their new pop-up at Culver City’s Platform in L.A. The brand also launched a limited-edition collaboration cake with I am a voter where 100% of the profits from the Dulce De Leche Olive Oil Cake will be donated to the nonpartisan movement to encourage voter turnout and registration for this year’s election.

— PopSockets hosted a virtual launch party to celebrate the launch of PopSockets Nails with celebrity manicurist Mei Kawajiri (a.k.a. @nailsbymei), who works with Bella and Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Karlie Kloss and more.

— MAX’s sophomore album, Colour Vision, will be released Friday, September 18, and includes his hit single “Love Me Less” featuring Quinn.

— Sparkling herbal tonic drink brand Sunwink hosted a custom virtual jewelry making session with Vintage Royalty founder and designer Meena Osei-Kuffour.