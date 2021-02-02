Marilyn Manson responded to Evan Rachel Wood’s allegations against him on Monday, February 1, denying he abused her or any of his sexual partners over the years.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy,” the 52-year-old singer said in a statement via Instagram. “But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.”

The Sons of Anarchy alum claimed that his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

The “Sweet Dreams” singer’s comments came hours after Wood, 33, claimed via Instagram that Manson (born Brian Warner) had “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

The Westworld star claimed that she was “brainwashed and manipulated into submission” during her three-year relationship with the musician from 2007 to 2010.

Wood, who was engaged to Manson for eight months before their split, revealed she is “done living in fear,” which is why she is now sharing her story.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she continued. “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Four other women came forward with similar accusations against Manson shortly after Wood told her story. The Thirteen star reposted the allegations via her Instagram Stories on Monday.

One woman named Ashley Walters recalled meeting Manson in 2010, alleging that their relationship, which began when the rocker contacted her to do a photo shoot together, made her feel like she was “his property because [he] would offer me up for sexual encounters to please potential collaborators or friends.”

Model Sarah McNeilly also detailed her relationship with Manson, sharing alleged text messages between the two.

“I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women. Kept away from certain friends or if I didn’t, he would threaten to come after them,” she claimed via social media. “I was told stories of others who tried to tell their story and their pets ended up dead.”

Following the allegations, Manson was dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and cut from his remaining episode in Starz’s American Gods.

“Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season,” a Starz spokesperson told Us Weekly on Monday. “Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

The “Wrapped in Plastic” singer was previously accused of abusing Wood while they were engaged, but a rep for Manson denied the claims in November 2020.

“Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the internet and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non-fact-based information is wholly irresponsible,” his rep said in a statement at the time.

Following the most recent allegations, Rose McGowan, who was previously engaged to Manson before their 2001 split, showed support for Wood and all victims of sexual assault.

“I am profoundly sad today and disgusted. But I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who have come forward against Marilyn Manson, my ex,” McGowan, 47, said in a Twitter video on Monday, noting Manson was “not like that” when they were dating.

The Charmed alum added: “But that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after. It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.