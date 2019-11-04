Marilyn Monroe Was ‘Deeply Unhappy’ Before Her Death, Podcast Claims





Marilyn Monroe was one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses in the 1960s, but a new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” reveals the star felt unfulfilled before her tragic death.

In the final installment of the podcast, entertainment journalist Charles Casillo points out that despite her fame, Monroe struggled to understand her own identity and supposedly had a “death wish.”

“She was a very, very deeply unhappy person,” Casillo explains during the episode.

According to the podcast, the cultural icon also struggled with her love life. Just days before she was found dead in 1962 at age 36, Monroe was allegedly left heartbroken because both President John F. Kennedy and his brother Bobby Kennedy had called off their trysts with her in order to protect their political images.

“She was obviously astoundingly beautiful, but she was also very needy and she was a very damaged person,” historian Bill Birnes claims in the episode.

“The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” explores the historical impact of the actress’ mysterious death. Previous episodes have noted that while some believe her suicide was staged, others claim that her psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, was responsible for killing her.

According to experts on the podcast, Monroe lived a life full of sadness. Monroe’s final months were marked with trauma, including a disastrous weekend she spent with the Kennedys and mob bosses, allegedly being drugged and tossed around by men.

“She didn’t realize who she was, never did,” said actor Gianni Russo, who witnessed Monroe in her final weeks. “She wanted a hug, and she got them from the wrong people who took advantage of her.”

For more details surrounding Monroe’s death, tune in to “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe.” All 12 episodes of the podcast can be streamed and downloaded everywhere podcasts are available.