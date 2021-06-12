Mario Lopez: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Turning the tables. Mario Lopez spends his time grilling celebrities as an Access Hollywood host, but Us Weekly flipped the script, asking the actor to share 25 fun facts about himself — from his cheat foods to his secret hobby.

Scroll down to learn more about the Saved by the Bell alum, who shares daughter Gia, 10, and sons Dominic, 7, and Santino, 23 months, with wife Courtney Mazza:

1. My favorite item of clothing is my Dodgers baseball hat.

2. My favorite international vacation spot has got to be Mexico. I love spending time there with my family!

3. One of my first memories of traveling is going to see the giant redwoods in California.

4. My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving. What’s not to love?! You get time off to eat, relax and enjoy time with family — plus there’s no pressure with gifts.

5. One of my secret hobbies is playing bocce.

6. Cottage cheese and fruit is my go-to snack when I’m being healthy, and popcorn and M&M’s when I want to splurge.

7. I can cook a mean steak and eggs. It’s my signature dish.

8. I prefer a beach over a lake.

9. My friend Mark Wahlberg was the last celebrity I texted.

10. The legendary Dick Clark was my role model when I was first starting out in the industry.

11. If I weren’t an actor, I’d be a news anchor.

12. Prince was my all-time favorite musician growing up.

13. The app I use most is Uber, for both rides and food delivery.

14. I start every day with a prayer.

15. The best advice [I’d] give to someone is work hard, be focused and always do the right thing.

16. I haven’t had a soda in decades.

17. My absolute favorite cuisine is mariscos, which is Mexican-style seafood.

18. I’m always going to Las Vegas last minute, on the regular.

19. I’m a huge breakfast guy.

20. The best role I’ve ever had is being a dad. No matter what kind of day I’ve had, hearing someone yell “Daddy” and little feet running when I get home makes it all better.

21. My go-to karaoke songs are Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” and Bob Marley’s “Could You Be Loved.” I have a whole set list though.

22. I’m a pretty good juggler.

23. It was surreal [meeting] some of the actors I loved watching as a kid, like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood.

24. My TikTok dance game has gotten solid over the pandemic, thanks to my daughter.

25. The one person I’d still love to meet is the pope, since I’m Catholic.