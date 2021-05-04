Friends forever — or his forever mama? Mario Lopez is keeping mum on whether or not A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano are endgame, but mainly because she’s currently hitched.

“She’s married and I’m not trying to be a home-wrecker and I’m not trying to be a rebound either!” the 47-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his new partnership with Real California Milk. “So, she’s got to figure all that out.”

Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprised their roles on Peacock’s revival of the ‘90s sitcom, which debuted in November 2020. “It was kinda like you didn’t miss a beat. It felt like a high school reunion,” he said.

A.C. and Jessie, of course, were high school sweethearts during Saved by the Bell, which originally aired from 1989 to 1992. The revival was recently renewed for season 2.

“She’s awesome. I love her,” Lopez said of Berkley, 48. “She’s got the best personality and the best attitude. She’s always in a good mood, always prepared and we laugh all the time and have a lot of fun. It was great to be able to work with her again.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris) and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) joined the pair, with Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) making a brief cameo in one episode. (Fellow costar Dustin Diamond died at age 44 after a battle with stage IV lung cancer in February.)

“I love Lark and I’d love to see her come back as much as she’s able to. It’s always nice. People are busy, you got things going on,” Lopez told Us. “I don’t know exactly everything that is happening, but I always love seeing her when she’s there.”

Besides Bayside High hangouts, the cast keeps in touch via a text group chat. “We’ll chime in on it. I got everybody together for dinner, not too long ago. It’s nice and everybody gets along with everybody really well,” he explained, noting that they don’t give each other parenting advice. “We’re not giving out advice. I think everyone’s doing a pretty good job on their own, but we definitely see and keep up with each other on social and see everybody’s kids and stuff.”

Lopez and his wife, Courtney Mazza, are parents of daughter Gia, 10, and sons Dominic, 7, and Santino, 22 months. Although homeschooling was “the biggest challenge” amid the pandemic, Lopez is happy that he’s been able to highlight the importance of family and breakfast with his Real California Milk partnership, which debuted a series of digital Children’s Storybooks.

“We grew up going through a gallon of day at my house. So now, it’s the same at Casa Lopez and I love it. They’re all about real food and real family farmers right here in California. I’m very excited to support that,” he told Us of the campaign. “With parents balancing work and school from home, mornings are obviously chaotic. So, I was excited to launch a series of children’s breakfast stories to encourage families to make the most of the morning before the day kicks off. I think it’s so important to do that and carve out the time and make it a priority because everybody gets stuck kind of in their own little world doing their own little things and are distracted by tablets. And I thought this was a great thing to kind of reconnect with the family. And I’m all about that.”

The Breakfast Time Stories include “The Chipmunk Who Was Raised by Wolves,” ”Burt, The Busiest Bear” and “Shelly Shellbert, Loner Turtle.” For more information, go here.