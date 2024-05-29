Mark Consuelos’ favorite pair of jeans keeps getting him into trouble.

The Riverdale star, 53, shared during a Tuesday, May 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark that his pants won’t stop setting off airport security machines. More specifically, the “front area” is usually the culprit.

“I have a pair of jeans that I like that I travel with,” Consuelos said. “I’ve got a pair of jeans that are very comfortable, they’re very soft and they’re not too tight. They’re great. Every time I go through the metal detector, they go off.”

He added that he keeps getting frisked, despite the fact that his jeans don’t have an “extra zipper” or “extra rivet” that could be prompting the alarm bells.

“The [TSA agent] is usually a big, burly guy, and he’s like, ‘I’ve got to pat you down, man,'” Consuelos recounted. “He goes, ‘You want a private room?'”

Most recently, the talk show host got stopped on his way back from California. “This time, they just said, ‘Random!’ So, I went through. He had to do it again, and he puts on a glove,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘What are we doing? This is just second base, no? We’re just doing second base!'”

Consuelos, alongside cohost and wife Kelly Ripa, has been known to share hilariously intimate details about his life on live television. During a June 2019 episode of Live, Ripa revealed that their daughter, Lola, walked in on them having sex on her 18th birthday and that she “made eye contact” with her daughter during the incident.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!’” Ripa recalled Lola saying before shutting the door, while Consuelos noted that their daughter called them “disgusting” and said they needed to “chill.”

Ripa, who has been married to Consuelos since 1996, also shared during a September 2022, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the duo had gotten busy in many places outside of the bedroom — including a public bathroom, a boat and on the set of All My Children, where they met in the 1990s. When Andy Cohen asked whether the pair had ever done it in his house, Ripa confirmed that they had, clarifying that it happened in his vacation home in Fire Island, New York.

“That was a day trip!” the Bravo producer, 55, exclaimed. Ripa, meanwhile, joked that she felt it was OK to have sex in the house because it was a rental. “I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own,” she quipped.