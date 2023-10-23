John Stamos thinks Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos should keep the more NSFW details of their relationship private.

“I’m tired of hearing you both have sex everywhere,” Stamos, 60, told the couple on the Monday, October 23, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. He went on to address Consuelos, 52, directly, joking, “You’re making us look bad, all us men across the United States.”

Ripa, 53, followed up Stamos’ comments with a hilarious comeback. “Why are you no longer having sex, John?” she asked the actor. “No, no. I’m ready to go,” Stamos — who tied the knot with wife Caitlin McHugh in 2018 — responded, adding, “I mean, not like him [Consuelos].” (Stamos and McHugh, 37, share a son, Billy, 5. The Full House alum was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.)

Ripa and Consuelos, who have been married since 1996, have made headlines multiple times over the past few months for making steamy comments on air. While discussing the dating show Naked Attraction — on which contestants’ compatibility is tested after one selects their romantic partner based on their naked body — the cohosts questioned whether their relationship would have succeeded on the series.

“I start here. That’s where I fell in love with you,” Consuelos said on Live last month while pointing at Ripa’s face. “Then you start glancing at things. Nice shoes.” Ripa, for her part, joked that she wanted to time travel 28 years in the past to when “gravity had not had its full effect.” Both noted they would still select each other based on their body parts.

“You know what, I may not have gotten past the feet. The feet may have eliminated you,” Ripa quipped to her husband. “What a gift I would’ve given up, because [you have] so many other gifts, but the feet are hard to look past.”

Earlier this year, the duo revealed that they enjoy making their kids — Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20 — uncomfortable with their PDA. “We make them think we’re Frenching because it disgusts them,” Ripa shared during a May episode of Live. She went on to clarify that she and her husband “never [actually] French” in front of their children but fake it just for laughs.

Consuelos attributed the pair’s love for kissing to being of European descent. “There’s the French kiss — one of my favorites. One of our kids’ favorites when we’re doing it,” the Riverdale alum joked. “They love that.”

That same month, Ripa was brought to tears from laughing after Consuelos’ crotch was pixelated in a Live video package of his recent trip to Campobasso, Italy. After injuring his leg while kicking goals on a soccer field, Consuelos was asked to sign photos and take photos with fans while sitting in the stadium’s treatment room in his underwear.

The couple are no strangers to sharing some of their wildest sex stories. On a June 2019 episode of Live, Ripa revealed that Lola walked in on them having sex on her 18th birthday and that she “made eye contact” with her daughter during the incident.

“’Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!’” Ripa recalled Lola saying before shutting the door, while Consuelos noted that their daughter called them “disgusting” and said they needed to “chill.”

Ripa also confessed to having sex at Andy Cohen’s vacation home in Fire Island, New York, on a September 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “It was a rental house. I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own,” she told Cohen, 55.