Mark Hamill really isn’t feeling the Space Force. The actor, 66, mocked President Donald Trump’s proposed branch of the military on Twitter, quipping that “Space Force” is not the title of the next Star Wars movie.

“For those of you worried that SPACE FORCE is the leaked title of #EpIX… Relax!” the Luke Skywalker portrayer tweeted on Friday, August 10. “Turns out it’s just lie #3,253. #9WillBeFineAllInGoodTime.”

His tweet came a day after Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters at the Pentagon that he assumes the Space Force, which Trump first announced in March, will cost the government “billions.”

Earlier in the week, Hamill tweeted another condemnation of the commander in chief, this one referencing Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which has been vandalized and destroyed multiple times. On Monday, August 6, the West Hollywood City Council unanimously passed a resolution to recommend the permanent removal of that star.

“How about replacing it with someone who really earned it?” the actor tweeted that same day. “Like @carriefisher.”

Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, played princess-turned-general Leia Organa in the Star Wars series and will appear posthumously in Episode IX. In a follow-up tweet, Hamill said Fisher was no fan of Trump either. “I heard her candid views on him in person,” he told fans. “Scorching!”

And in January, Hamill tweeted to say he’d love to record villainous line readings of Trump’s Twitter updates. “Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than #Trumputin!“ he wrote.

