Mark Wahlberg has shown his old alter ego “Marky Mark” is still alive and kicking by sharing a new thirst trap video of himself amid his David Beckham lawsuit.

The actor posted the seemingly random clip, which showed off his rippling abs as his first “response” since it emerged that he is being sued for $10 million by soccer legend Beckham, who is his former pal, earlier this week.

In the video, published on Instagram Wednesday, April 24, the Boogie Nights star, 52, showed off his body while standing outdoors in the early hours to kick start his workout. He recorded himself beside a cold tub of water.

“You know what time it is,” he said looking at his watch before touching the water.

“Woo!” he screeched feeling the temperature. “Let’s go!”

Wahlberg also promoted his sports gear brand Municipal in the caption, writing, “4 am club 📈💯 @municipal 🏹 let’s go🔥.”

The star had been famously known for showing off his abs in the 90’s when he started off as a rapper with the stage name Marky Mark. When he stepped into Hollywood he shed the old image in a bid to be taken seriously as an actor.

The post comes after he’s stayed silent on Beckham’s lawsuit against his company F45. First filed in 2022, the case was moved to a federal court where a judge ordered a jury trial.

Beckham, 48, claims in the court documents obtained by TMZ that F45 “duped” him into signing an endorsement deal.

He says he’d initially agreed to serve as F45’s global ambassador in August 2021 when he moved to Los Angeles. While living in LA, Beckham bonded with Wahlberg. (Neither star presently lives in California. The English athlete is based in Miami running his soccer team while Wahlberg resides in Las Vegas.)

Per the legal documents, Beckham says he never received the $10 million he was offered in contract negotiations. He was allegedly promised stocks as compensation, which were never delivered after share prices seemingly plummeted.

Wahlberg’s lawyers, meanwhile, denied the claims, calling the “fraudulent conduct” accusations baseless in a motion to dismiss according to The Sun.

According to the brand’s website, F45 is a “global fitness and lifestyle community” that offers functional training, HIIT workouts as well as nutritional guidance. Fitness has long been a priority for Wahlberg.

“I love getting in a 4 a.m. workout to jump-start my day,” the action star exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018. “I feel like crap until I can get to the gym. … You have nothing without your health. And happiness is limited if you don’t feel good about yourself.”