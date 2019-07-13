Married at First Sight alum Nick Pendergrast revealed that he was left partially paralyzed and fighting for his life after an incident in January.

“I was in an unfortunate severe accident while on the job,” the 34-year-old explained in a Friday, July 12, Instagram post. “When [girlfriend] Heather [Yerrid] arrived to the ER, she was told they didn’t know if I was going to make it through the night. January 22nd, I was found submerged in water for hours, with severe hypothermia, multiple pelvic fractures, severely comminuted sacral fractures, Morel-Lavallee, and more. It’s been 6 and a half months and I finally feel like I’ve gotten a straight answer about what the future may hold. The nerve damage caused by the blunt trauma has left me partially paralyzed.”

Pendergrast went on to detail his recovery process. “I had to relocate to a place that had the best doctors to save my life, and the best environment to regain any functionality in my lower body,” he wrote. “The past 6 months have been lonely, depressing, scary, stressful, and difficult. Just recently, my goal has been to learn how to become independent again as a disabled individual.”

The TV personality thanked his loved ones for helping him get through. “I have the support of my family. Heather brings one child at a time to see me since she can’t yet travel with two,” he noted of the couple’s 19-month-old twins, Logan and Layla. “I am fighting every day to stay sane, motivated, and in high spirits. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I have gained empathy, compassion, and gratitude through this and hope to gain more. If nothing else, I just want to be able to walk again.”

Pendergrast, who posted photos and videos of himself in the hospital, told his followers that he waited to share his story because, “I knew for myself I needed to be in a better mental state” before opening up. He also hesitated “in fear of how it will be received.”

The reality star appeared on season 4 of Married at First Sight in 2016. He ultimately divorced Sonia Granados and moved on with Yerrid.

Pendergrast was billed as a vacation rental manager during his time on the series. His Instagram profile lists him as an entrepreneur, realtor and Airbnb superhost.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!