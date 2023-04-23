Taking a break. Married at First Sight alum Jamie Thompson announced that he and wife Elizabeth “Beth” Bice are separating for now.

“A lot of you have been asking and I’ve been avoiding the questions … So, I just wanted to share that I’m taking some time away from my wife to focus on myself and my personal growth,” Thompson, 39, shared via Instagram on Saturday, April 22.

The duo married in 2019 on the ninth season of MAFS. The pair said “I do” moments after they met at the altar on the Lifetime reality show. Despite some dramatic blowout arguments, they decided to stay together at the end of filming. After shooting the show in North Carolina, they moved to San Francisco and later relocating to Colorado together.

In his April announcement, Thompson emphasized that this separation is what’s best for him. “It’s not easy, but it’s necessary. Taking this step may be difficult, but I know it’s necessary for me to become the best version of myself,” he wrote. “I can’t say what the future holds for Beth and I, but I know I will be a stronger version of myself regardless. #selfcare #mentalhealth #personaldevelopment #personalgrowth #takingtimeforme #marriedatfirstsight.”

In his Instagram Story, Thompson answered questions about the separation and revealed Bice, 36, was the one to walk out on him after a lot of fighting.

“At first it was not [a mutual separation]. Beth was actually the first one to leave,” the tech guru said on Saturday. “The fighting had gotten really bad — I’m not going to lie — and I said a lot of things that I really should not have said. I said them out of anger and frustration. But I also haven’t felt like I’ve had any reciprocation back of how to fix this and how to move forward, so she’s been gone for four weeks. I think at this point it’s better for me to focus on myself and trying to become a better version of myself, honestly.”

Thompson’s social media message may have surprised fans as the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on March 23.

“Happy 4 years babe! It’s hard to believe we did something so crazy that changed our lives forever a whole 4 years ago,” Bice shared via Instagram at the time. “I sometimes forget we met on a TV show because life seems so right with you in it! I love us and I love our life together! Happy anniversary!!!!!!!! Thank you for everyone that follows and is part of our journey!”

Later that month, the tech guru shared a gushing tribute to Bice. “Selfie time! … Hold onto the precious things around you. I am seriously grateful for the love and joy this beautiful soul has brought to me over the years!” he captioned smiling snaps of him and his wife.

Thompson admitted that he felt he needed to portray that their marriage was better than it was. However, their recent separation made him determined to take time for himself and be honest about their situation.

“I knew I needed to take a step back when Beth and I had been apart for three weeks and I really wasn’t getting any sense of desire to fix this,” he said. “The only thing I was really hearing coming from her side was blame. And I’m not perfect … but I gotta take care of myself now.”

Thompson added that separations aren’t always the right choice and he’s working on ways to control anger and argue in a healthy way.

“I don’t think being apart and growing and evolving is always the best solution. … I’m really trying to to this in a tactful way,” he said. “I’m not trying to bash Beth.”

He added that one particular thing didn’t cause them to take a break. “It’s basically death by a thousand paper cuts,” Thompson revealed.

Bice, for her part, has not addressed her husband’s statements about their separation.